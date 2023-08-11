Haryana Board (HBSE) Announces Rescheduled Date Sheet For Class 10 Compartment Exams 2023

HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 | Representational pic

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the revised date sheet for the Class 10 compartment examinations for the year 2023. The Class 10 Haryana board compartment exam will begin on August 16, 2023. Following that, the Class 10 BSEH compartment exam will start with the English paper on August 16 and end with papers including computer science and agriculture on August 18.

Here are the key details and steps for students to take note of:

1. Revised Dates: The rescheduled compartment exams for Class 10 by HBSE are set to commence on the date specified in the new date sheet. This schedule alteration has been made to provide an opportunity for students who could not clear specific subjects in their initial attempt.

2. Accessing the Date Sheet: Students can access the revised date sheet through the official HBSE website (www.bseh.org.in) or through the direct link provided in the notification. It is essential for students to check the new dates carefully and note them down for future reference.

3. Compartment Exam Time Table 2023 Class 10

August 16 - English

August 17 - Hindi

August 18 - Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sanskrit, Vyakran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH), Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

Plus - Home Science, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science, Animal, Husbandry, Dance, Physical and Health Education, Retail, Security, and Automobile, will be conducted on August 18.

In addition, IT and ITES, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel-Tourism and Hospitality, Apparel Fashion, Design, Banking and Finance Services, Banking and Insurance Services, Patient Care Assistant, and Music (MHV), will be followed on the same date.

HBSE Compartment Exam Guidelines

Differently Abled (i) Physical Disability Visual Impairment (ii) Physical Disability Hearing Impairment (iii) Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities (Hand, Foot, etc.) (iv) Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dysprasia, Developmental aphasia, will be provided along with the services of amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.

2. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph.

3. Calculators and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.