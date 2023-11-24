Haryana Board Exam 2024: Deadline Ends Today To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at bseh.org.in | Representational Pic

The registration process for the board exam 2024 for class 10, 12 school students will close Today, November 24, 2023. (without late fee).

Those schools who have not registered yet can do the same for the Class 10, 12 annual examinations through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The official notice states, "All the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas of the state can apply without a late fee till today, November 24, 2023."

However the online registration will still be continue from November 25 to November 28 with a late fee of ₹300 and from November 25 to December 5 with a late fee of ₹1000.

The registration for Sec/Sr. Secondary exam March 2024 started on October 24, 2023

Direct link to apply for Haryana Board Exam 2024

Categorization for registration fees for the class 10th examination:

Basic fees: ₹750

Mig fees: ₹50

Practical fees: ₹100

Categorization for registration fees for the class 12th examination:

Basic fees: ₹900

Mig fees: ₹100

Practical fees: ₹100

Additional subject fee: ₹200

Steps to apply for Haryana Board Exam 2024:

Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Then click on Haryana Board Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.