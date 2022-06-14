Haryana Board Class 12 results tomorrow! Check on bseh.org.in.

Representative Pic

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will announce the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 after 6 p.m. tomorrow. Haryana 12th result 2022 for arts, science, and commerce students will be announced by the board tomorrow, June 15. In 2022, the HBSE Class 12 results will be published online at bseh.org.in. To see the HBSE 12th result 2022, students would need to input their roll number.

Jagbir Singh, the chairman of BSEH told the media, “We are trying our best to announce the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 on June 15, if delayed, the students can expect the HBSE 12th result 2022 on June 16, 2022"

Students can view their results on the Haryana board's official websites:

bseh.org.in \sbsehexam2017.in \sbsehexam.org

To check your BSEH 12th result 2022:

Go to bseh.org.in result 2022 on the official website. Click the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link on the webpage. On your screen, the HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will display. Enter the essential information from the admit card, such as the roll number or name. Fill in the captcha that has been provided. Select 'Find result' from the drop-down menu. The Haryana board's HBSE Class 12th result 2022 will display on your screen.