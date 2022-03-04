Haryana Board Class 10, 12 date sheet released at bseh.org.in, here's how to check

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2022. Students can check their timetables for class 10 and 12 exams from the officialwebsite, bseh.org.in.

According to the schedule, Haryana class 10 board examinations will be held between March 31 and April 26, 2022, and class 12 board exams will be held between March 30 and April 29, 2022.

Here's how to check the exam schedule

1) Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the 'Date Sheet' in the news section.

3) Students can view the exam schedule in the form of PDF.

4) Download the datasheet for future refrence.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in a single session from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This year's exams will be conducted in a offline mode. Mobile phones and simple/scientific calculators are not permitted in the examination hall. If anyone is caught in possession of any of the electronic devices, it will be considered cheating.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:31 AM IST