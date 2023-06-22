Haryana: 1000 Yogashalas Will Open In Every Village, Anil Vij

Sh. Dushyant Chautala, mentioned about the importance of yoga on mental balance and the Indian Yoga system have been adopted all over the world | Image Source: India in Croatia/Twitter

Haryana: Keeping in view the International Yoga Day, Home Minister Anil Vij mentioned that a total number of thousand yoga schools (yogashalas) have been opened in Haryana. This is followed by the effort to reach at a level where every village will have one school.

Ayush Minister Anil, also spoke about government's sincere effort to promote yoga. It was decided to open 6,500 yogashala out of which 1000 have been already open. This also brings in recruitment of assistants for the same.

The minister said, "Yoga is an ancient science and our sages have done a lot of research on this. The Chief Minister has asked to make yoga compulsory in the school curriculum. A mobile application, Yog Manas, was launched to promote yoga education,” while addressing the audience at Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment on the occasion of World Yoga Day.

What do ministers say:

The Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Dushyant Chautala, mentioned about the importance of yoga on mental balance and the Indian Yoga system have been adopted all over the world

Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal said that Yoga has been included in the school curriculum in the State so as make Yoga a part of the lifestyle right from the beginning. He said that this way, we can realize Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s message given in Satyarth Prakash's 'Healthy mind lives in a healthy body' in a real manner.

The Chief Minister started his address with Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam. He said that yoga works as a medicine for many diseases; therefore we should do yoga regularly.

