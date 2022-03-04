Harassment, interrogation of Baloch students at Islamabad University

Police in Islamabad have filed a sedition charge against MNA Mohsin Dawar, human rights activist Imaan Mazari, and other students who took part in a protest against racial profiling and surveillance of Baloch students at a university in the Pakistani capital.

Earlier this week, a group of Baloch students gathered outside the National Press Club in Islamabad to protest the "prevalent culture of fear" at the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad, as well as harassment and profiling of Baloch students.

The students reported multiple instances of harassment and interrogation by an individual who they identified as 'Major Murtaza'.





During the peaceful demonstration, police attacked the students and snatched away several students' phones.





In response, students moved to block the road next to the press club.





MNA Dawar was also present at the protest.





Activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari, who is the daughter of Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, was also manhandled by the police when she urged them to return the students' phones.

