Half seats in private medical colleges to be charged at par with govt medical colleges, says PM Modi

The Modi Government has decided that half of the seats in Private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister further stated that government has controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart disease.

Adressing the gathering, he said,"The Jan Aushadi Kendras are centres for medicine for the body, they also reduce the anxiety of the mind and they are also centres of relief to the people by saving their money."

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:20 PM IST