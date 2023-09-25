Had CCTVs Been Installed Earlier my Son Would Not Have Died: Father of JU Ragging Victim

Jadavpur University | File

As the process for installation of CCTV cameras has started in Jadavpur University (JU) amid the recent ragging-related death of a fresher on August 10, the victim’s father has said that had this initiative been taken much before probably he and his wife would have not have lost their minor son.

“It is a proven fact now that the students’ hostel where the mishap took place had been a den of several immoral activities. Had the CCTV been installed there, the JU authorities would have been aware of the kind of mental harassment and ragging that fresher students like my son had to go through there. Probably I would not have lost my son had this initiative been taken before,” said the father of the deceased boy to a section of the media persons.

However, he added that he is happy that at least the JU authorities have realized the necessity of installing CCTV cameras ignoring the opposition to it from a section internally. “We have lost our son. But let not any other parent come across the same tragedy. Mere installation of CCTV cameras will not be enough. There should be proper maintenance of these gadgets,” he said.

As informed by the JU authorities on Saturday, a total of 29 artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed at 10 locations, one of which will be the main entrance gate of the main students’ hostel where the mishap took place on August 10.

At the same time, entrance and exit gates of the university campus have been given special focus for installing the CCTV cameras. Two CCTV cameras will be installed in each of these gates. The administrative building of the university will also be brought under CCTV surveillance.

JU insiders have admitted that all past attempts to install CCTV cameras on the campus did not turn out to be fruitful mainly because of the resistance from a section of the students’ unions. However, this time there was not much resistance, probably because of the tragic death of the first year student.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)