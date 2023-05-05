 Gurugram Police nabs man for using 'proxy' candidate in BSF recruitment exam
During the investigation, photographs and videos of exam day were seen and it was found that this person was not the one who appeared in the examination.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Proxy for BSF recruitment test nabbed | Representative image

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sending another man to write an exam on his behalf for recruitment in the Border Security Force. BSF officials detained the accused when his photograph and fingerprints did not match with those of the man who appeared in the exam.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwant Singh of the BSF's 95 battalion, Sohna road, the candidates who have passed the examination for the post of constable held recently are being called to join their posts. 

"On May 3, Sagar Thakur, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, came for recruitment and his documents were checked. His fingerprints were taken and when cross-checked with the fingerprints taken on the day of the examination, they were found to be different.

 "During the investigation, photographs and videos of the examination day were seen and it was found that this person was not the one who appeared in the examination. According to the instructions of the BSF Recruitment Board, it is necessary to cancel the recruitment process of such candidates and file a police complaint," the FIR read.

The FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said they are questioning the accused and trying to nab his accomplice who appeared in the examination.

