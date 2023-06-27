Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In School Due To Cardiac Arrest

Gujarat has witness several cases associated to the cardiac arrest in the last few months. | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student died of cardiac arrest in her school in Gujarat's Surat city, said the authorities. According to the news report, the girl, Tanisha Gandhi was a 17-year-old studying in Navsari's AB school. She had lost her mother during the covid pandemic two year ago.

Tanisha was climbing stairs during the recess time and she suddenly started feeling uncomfortable and breathlessness. This also led her to be unconscious. The School authorities rushed her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The Authorities Say:

School principal of Navsari's AB school said that Ms. Gandhi tried holding the railing of the stairs when she started feeling uneasy and was sweating but could not gather strength to do so and fell. "We rushed her to the nearest hospital in the school car. The doctor present there told us that she had died of sudden cardiac arrest," Amit Chhatrola told.

"It's a very unfortunate happening. She wanted to become a doctor. She stayed with her father, a physics teacher while her mother died two year ago during covid," said school authorities.

