GUJCET 2022 tomorrow, know exam day guidelines here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will hold the Gujarat Common Entrance Test tomorrow, April 18.

The admit card of GUJCET 2022 has been released on its official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET is an exam that is used to choose applicants for engineering and pharmacy degree and diploma programmes in Gujarat colleges.

To the exam centre, candidates must bring their board exam admit cards.

To avoid a last-minute rush, applicants must arrive at the exam centre prior to the reporting time.

Candidates must bring hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the exam centre.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:33 AM IST