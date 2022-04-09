GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; check Admit Card Details

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET admit card 2022 on its official website -- gujcet.gseb.org.

To download the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket, candidates can login at the website with mobile numbers or email addresses and application form numbers or dates of birth and access the GUJCET admit cards. GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

How To Download-

1. Visit the official website-- gujcet.gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download GUJCET 2022 Hall Ticket"

3. Enter your registered mobile number, birth date and captcha.

4. The GUJCET admit card will be displayed on screen.

5. Download it and take and printout for future reference

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:39 PM IST