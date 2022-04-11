GujaratKeSchoolDekho viral on Twitter, Here's why

After the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, visited a school in Gujarat and uploaded photos of the school on his official Twitter account, #GujaratKeSchoolDekho started to trend on Twitter.

In his tweet, he pointed out the conditions of the classrooms and criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the same.

"Gujarat's education Minister has spider webs in his school's rooms. Leave the desk for the children to sit at; there isn't even a floor in some places. This is the education model of BJP in Gujarat, which BJP has developed in the last 27 years," he tweeted.

Following these tweets by Minister Manish Sisodia, here's what Twitteratis have to say.

Arsh Dhaliwal, a Twitter user, hinted at making statues and said that the funds be used to make better schools.

"When money gets used for making statues, how can schools be good?" he tweeted.

Backed by the same opinion, another Twitter user. Aradhay Singh wrote that BJP has done nothing for education in Gujarat for 27 years.

"They will try to divert the main issues just before elections. But don't let it happen this time. Ask BJP worker about schools, hospitals, and inflation," he tweeted.

