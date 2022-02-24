Gujarat: SC, ST students to get scholarships for non-FRC courses

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced that students from the SC/ST community who have enrolled in courses not covered by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) will now be eligible for scholarships.

According to a government announcement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the decision in the larger interest of students during a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

At present, scholarship is granted to those students from the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) and who take admission in courses which are approved and covered under the FRC.





From now onwards, the SC/ST students who take admission in non-FRC courses run by private colleges and universities will also be considered eligible for government scholarships under the Freeship Card scheme, said the release.

The decision will be beneficial for nearly 6,000 SC students and 12,000 students from the ST category. In all, the government would pay Rs 36 crore towards their scholarships, it said.





During the cabinet meeting, the CM also reviewed the final preparations going on for the upcoming Garib Kalyan Melas, to be held in different parts of the state on February 24, 25 and 26.





The CM was also informed that the departments concerned have given a final shape to the state budget, which will be presented in the state Assembly on March 3, the release said.



Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:26 AM IST