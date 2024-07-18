Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 Exams Rescheduled; New Dates Inside!

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The exam schedule for the upcoming Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 has been revised. The candidates who are to appear for the exam can check their results on the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

The exams are now set to be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2024.

27/07/2024, Saturday, 10:00 AM to 11:40 AM

Chemical Engineering (CH)

Electrical Engineering (EE)

M. Arch.

Aerospace Engineering (AE)

27/07/2024 Saturday 1:00 pm to 2:40 pm

Electronics & Communication (EC)

Metallurgy (MT)

Environmental Engineering (EN)

Food Engineering (FE)

27/07/2024 Saturday 04:00 pm to 05:40 pm

Bio Medical Engineering (BM)

M. Plan

Pharmacy (PY) (For M. Pharm.)

28/07/2024 Sunday 10:00 AM to 11:40 AM

Civil Engineering (CE)

Mechatronics Engineering (MC)

Textile Engineering (TE)

28/07/2024 Sunday 1:00 pm to 2:40 pm

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Instrumentation & Control (IC)

Computer Engineering and Information Technology (CO)

The admit cards for these exams are expected to be released soon.

The Common Entrance Test (PGCET-2024) for admission to Post-Graduate Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Planning courses will be conducted as per following revised schedule.

Exam Schedule | Official Notice

"The instructions for downloading the admit card for appearing in PGCET 2024, will be notified on the committee’s website https://acpc.gujarat.gov.in/me-mpharm-courses shortly. The candidates are hereby advised to visit the committee’s website regularly for latest updates and announcement related to admission process," read the official notification.

