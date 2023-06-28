Gujarat PGCET 2023: Schedule Released For MTech, MPharm Admission

The registration process for ME and MTech courses will commence today at 2.00 PM. MPharm programs will open on July 1 | IStock images

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has recently announced Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023, a detailed schedule. This will also serve as a gateway for admission to ME, MTech, and MPharm programs.

The registration process for ME and MTech courses will commence today at 2.00 PM. On the other hand, while the application window for MPharm programs will open on July 1, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can complete their registration on the official website - gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

Schedule for the Gujarat PGCET 2023 is Below:

1. Online registration, uploading of requisite documents, and payment of registration fee: June 28 (for ME and MTech courses), July 1 (for MPharm)

2. Deadline for online registration, uploading of documents, and payment of registration fee: July 7 (for ME and MTech), July 9 (for MPharm)

3. Gujarat PGCET 2023 different disciplines for non-GATE/non-GPAT candidates: July 15 and July 16

4. Last date of submission/uploading a pending documents (if any): July 25, 2023

5. Release of provisional merit list: July 27, 2023

6. Choice filling schedule for mock (trail) round: July 28 to July 30

7. Mock (trail) round result: August 2, 2023

8. Filling and alteration of choices by candidates for Actual Admission Round - 1: August 2 to August 4

9. Release of Allotment List for Round - 1: August 8, 2023

10. Deposition of token tuition fees through online payment: August 8 to August 10

11. Beginning of Academic Term: August 10, 2023

12. Online cancellation of admission: August 8 to August 10

13. Display of vacant seats after Round-1: August 14, 2023

14. Consent for reshuffling or upgradation and choice filling for actual admission Round - 2: August 14 to August 16

15. Online cancellation of admission after round-2: August 19 to August 21

16. Display of vacancy after cancellation: August 24, 2023

Candidates can follow the above mentioned details or can visit the official website to stay updates.