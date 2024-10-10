Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Begins; Check Fees, Required Documents & More

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

Gujarat NEET PG counselling for 2024 registration is now open thanks to the Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPPGMEC) beginning today. October 15, 2024 is the deadline for students to register for the seat allocation round.

The registration link will only become available following an online pin purchase. It is recommended that candidates finish the registration process on the official website, medadmgujarat.org, as soon as possible, as the deadline is October 15, 2024.

Fees & security deposit

The fee for purchasing the pin is Rs 3,000.

Candidates will also have to submit a Rs. 25,000 refundable security deposit that, if the candidate doesn't lose their designated seat during counselling, would be given back to them following the admissions process.

The online pin purchase and registration process is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2024, and run until October 15, 2024. After registering, candidates have until October 10–16, 2024, to confirm their documentation and turn in photocopies at approved support centres.

How to apply?

-Go to the official Gujarat NEET PG counselling website.

-Select "PG Medical and Dental" from the menu.

-Open 'Log-in for Post-Graduate Medical / Dental Admission'.

-Use the website to buy a PIN online.

-Click the "Candidate registration/login link" and fill out the necessary information.

-Upload all files and input all required information.

-Click "Submit" after saving your application.

Required documents:

-NEET PG admit card

-NEET PG result

-Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

-MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

-Internship Completion Certificate

-Provisional/Permanent Registration Certificate issued by the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council

-Date of birth proof

-Valid ID proof

-12th Marksheet (For candidates who have done MBBS/BDS outside Gujarat)