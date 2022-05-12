Gujarat HSC result at gseb.org, know how to check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, released the Class 12 Science results for the 2022 board exams today, May 12. The GSHSEB 12th result 2022 is available on the official website — gseb.org. Schools will be required to use index numbers and passwords in order to access the Class 12 Gujarat Science result 2022.

To be considered qualified, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all subjects, according to the Gujarat board HSC Science Class 12 assessment rules. There is also a provision for students with GSEB HSC Science grades of 'E1' or 'E2' to improve their performance through the GSEB supplementary exams.

Here's how to check:

1. Visit to official websites -- gseb.org

2. Select the exam result link for HSC 12 results 2022

3. Enter the required credentials.

4. Submit and view GSEB Science result 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:11 AM IST