 Gujarat HC vacancies 2023: Candidates can fill application form for 193 civil judge posts
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Gujarat HC vacancies 2023 | Representational Image

Ahmedabad: Gujarat High Court has opened vacancies for 193 post of civil judges. The application process has begun and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 14.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Exam date:

The preliminary exam will be held on May 7.

Application last day:

The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 14, 2023.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This application Notice is released to fill 193 civil judge vacancies.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: 

Candidates should possess a Degree in Law from a recognized university in India.

The notification is available at gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 application fee: 

Candidates from the General Category to pay: Rs 1000

Reserved Category to pay : Rs 500

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: steps to apply

Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2023)

Fill out the application form

Submit the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout

