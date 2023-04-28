Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 open at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, apply for 1778 assistant posts

The applications for 1778 Assistant posts at the high court of Gujarat has been released.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
The application process has started today, April 28 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 19.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1778 vacancies of Assistant posts.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit:
The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 35 years old.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 application fee:
Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, differently-abled persons, and ex-servicemen: ₹ 500
Other candidates are required to pay: ₹1000
Steps to apply for Gujarat High Court recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the current jobs
Next, apply for the Assistant vacancies
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee.
