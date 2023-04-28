 Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 open at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, apply for 1778 assistant posts
Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 open at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, apply for 1778 assistant posts

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 open at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, apply for 1778 assistant posts

The application process has started today, April 28 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 19.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat HC recruitment 2023 | Representative image

The applications for 1778 Assistant posts at the high court of Gujarat has been released.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The application process has started today, April 28 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 19.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1778 vacancies of Assistant posts.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: 

The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 35 years old.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 application fee: 

  • Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, differently-abled persons, and ex-servicemen: ₹ 500

  • Other candidates are required to pay: ₹1000

Direct link to apply

Notification link here

Steps to apply for Gujarat High Court recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the current jobs

  • Next, apply for the Assistant vacancies

  • Fill out the application form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Pay the application fee.

