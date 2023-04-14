Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key released at gseb.org, direct link here

GUJCET 2023 answer key | Representational pic

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) have issued the GUJCET answer key in online mode.

Candidates who have given the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website at gseb.org.

According to the official notification, the examination authorities have opened the objection window.

Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key till April 18, 2023, by 6 pm in online mode.

In order to raise the objections, candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 500 per question after submitting the necessary documents to the respective email id- gujcetkey@gmail.com.

Candidates are also informed that the payment of the specified fees will be paid in the SBI Bank only.

Steps to Download GUJCET Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website of GUJCET exam i.e. gseb.org

Click on the GUJCET answer key 2023 direct link available on the homepage.

The answer key will appear in the pdf format.

GUJCET 2023 Answer Key - Direct Link

The Gujarat GUJCET entrance exam was conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across state.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam to get admission into various engineering programmes can check their objections till April 18, 2023.