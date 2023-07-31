Gujarat: GSEB Releases Supplementary Result Revaluation Dates

GSEB 2023 Supplementary Result Revaluation dates | Cambridge International

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the revaluation application dates for class 10th and 12th supplementary exam 2023. Those students who are not satisfied with the supplementary results can apply online within the stipulated dates. The class 10th SSC supplementary exam result revaluation will commence on August 4 till August 10. The HSC science supplementary result revaluation application window will remain open between August 1 and August 7 till 5 pm. The HSC general stream result revaluation application date is August 2 to August 8, 2023.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) had announced the Class 10 supplementary result on July 28 and Class 12 results on July 25.

Read Also Gujarat: GSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 OUT For Science Students

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects in GSEB class 10th and12th result 2023 could apply for supplementary exams. This year, as many as 1,80,158 candidates registered for the GSEB Class 10 compartment exam, of which 1,53,394 students appeared in the exam and 40,880 qualified. The overall state result of the July supplementary 2023 Class 10th supply exam is 26.65 percentage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)