Gujarat: GSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 OUT For Science Students

GSEB 12th science result date live | Representational Pic

GSEB Class 12 (HSC) science supplementary exam results are out today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has activated the result link on the official website at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board declared the GSEB 12th results 2023 on May 2. A total of 1,10,042 regular students appeared in the board exam, of which 72,166 were declared pass.

This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.58% for the science stream. The remaining 34.42% students who did not clear the exam were given a chance to appear in the GSEB supplementary exams to improve their marks.

Read Also Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Today At medadmgujarat.org

Students who scored minimum marks in the supplementary exams will qualify the Class 12 board exam. The new mark sheet can be collected from the respective schools after submitting the old one.

Steps to check GSEB 12th science supplementary results

Visit the Gujarat Board official website, gseb.org.

Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage.

It will redirect to the GSEB HSC 12th purak exam result link.

Now enter the 6-digit seat number as given in the exam hall ticket.

The GSEB 12th supplementary results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks scored, qualifying status and download the results.