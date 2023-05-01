Gujarat: GSEB Class 12 science result to be declared tomorrow; learn to check

This year, 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams 2022 in the Science stream, with 1,06,347 students appearing. | FPJ

GSEB Class 12 2023 Results: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is to announce the Gujarat 12th Board Result 2023 on its official website, gseb.org.

GBSHSE will release the GSEB 12th Result 2023 at around 9 a.m. tomorrow, on May 2. Candidates can check and download their Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 from the official website - gseb.org

"Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-I (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org.will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM," the official notice states.

This year, 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams 2022 in the Science stream, with 1,06,347 students appearing for the exam.

The Gujarat Board 12th Science Exam 2023 was held by GSEB from March 14, 2023 to March 25, 2023. This year, approximately 1 lakh students took the exam.

To download the GSEB Class 12 2023 science results:

Go to the official webpage at gseb.org.

From the homepage, navigate to the Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 link.

Enter your credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth, on the newly created tab.

After you click the submit button, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Save your GSEB 12th Result 2023 and print it for future reference.