Gujarat: GSEB Board releases class 10th, 12th admit cards

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today, March 3 released the admit cards for Class 12 and Class 10 students. The admit cards can be downloaded from official GSEB website gseb.org.

Only School administration can download the admit cards and students can collect it from their teachers/school staff.

According to the official schedule, the exams for class 10 will begin from March 14 and conclude on March 28, 2023. The class 12 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 25, 2023.

Here are the easy steps to download the Hall ticket.

1. Visit the official GSEB website gseb.org

2. On the home page, you will see links for ‘HSC general hall ticket 2023’, ‘SSC hall ticket 2023’ and ‘HSC Science hall ticket 2023.

3. Click on the class and subject link.

4. Enter school index number and the registered mobile number/email id.

5. Enter the OTP sent to registered email ID or phone number.

6. Save and Download the admit cards for the future references.