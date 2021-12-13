Gujarat govt announces 'Samaydaan' campaign for students

The Gujarat government said on Sunday that under the 'Samaydaan' campaign, over 22 lakh teachers from government, grant-in-aid, and private primary and secondary schools will deliver an additional one hundred hours to each child to compensate for the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

More than two lakh teachers from the state's 43,500 primary schools and roughly 12,500 secondary schools would donate 100 hours each in addition to school hours during the 'Samaydaan' campaign, which will run from December to April 15 next year to compensate for the education loss caused by Covid-19.

Emphasis will be given on mathematics and writing for classes 1 to 5, while for classes 6 to 8, the focus will be on "tough points". Special education work will be carried out for classes 9 to 12 as per the subject load.

Additional teaching hours before or after school hours as per their requirement, including on Sundays and public holidays will be organised by schools.

Special guidance will be given to class 10 and 12 examination after completing their remaining curriculum.The Vijay Rupani-led administration is expecting more than two crore man-hours to be voluntarily spent by teachers to make this campaign effective, while making an appeal and seeking to recruit retired teachers, local training graduates, and other voluntary organisations to join the effort.

In a release on Sunday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said: "The state government has taken an important decision to organise a special 100-hour Samaydaan campaign in schools across the state in the interest of the students in order to alleviate the impact on children's learning levels during the Covid period. The decision is taken in the wider interest of students in order to reduce the gap in learning brought about by the pandemic when the schools were closed for a long time."

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:36 PM IST