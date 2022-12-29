e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

The students had complained three months ago to the college authorities and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended |
Follow us on

Rajkot: A science professor was suspended by the M.V.M. Science and Home Science College trustees on Thursday for demanding sexual favours from female students.

The students had complained three months ago to the college authorities and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, but no action was taken. It was only after the media and students union took up the issue, that the college and the committee decided to probe.

Read Also
Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom
article-image

The college trustee Parshottam Pipaliya told the mediapersons on Thursday that the science college professor, Sanjay Taraiya, has been suspended with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee found enough evidence in the complaint and submitted its finding to the college trust.

Pipaliya has also assured all support to the students in filing criminal complaints against the professor. He said that if the girl students did not want to file a complaint with the police, the college would then take the initiative and file the complaint against the professor.

The Rajkot chief of National Student Union of India, Brijrajsinh Rana told IANS that the students had complained three months ago, but no action was taken. "It was only after the students union's representation that the committee initiated the inquiry. NSUI had also made a representation before Saurashtra University to call for a report. Professor Taraiya had offered good marks against sexual favours from two girl students," he alleged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till January 1

Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till January 1

FPJ Rewind 2022: Not US, UK, Canada, these non English speaking countries are now popular among...

FPJ Rewind 2022: Not US, UK, Canada, these non English speaking countries are now popular among...

Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

Amazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools'...

Amazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools'...

Street Performers and musical events catch eyes on second day of IIT-Bombay's Mood Indigo

Street Performers and musical events catch eyes on second day of IIT-Bombay's Mood Indigo