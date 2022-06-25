Gujarat: Children ride a horse to their first day of school

IANS

The first day of school is a memorable experience. Additionally, when a school makes this day special, the children and parents remember it forever. In order to study well, a student must have a positive relationship with school. Encouraging kids to attend class consistently also lowers the dropout rate.

The residents of Chorpura in the Savli taluka of the Baroda district are providing regal horse rides to children starting school to make them eager to attend school. This has gained widespread attention, and many schools are experimenting with novel approaches to draw students as the state-wide "Shala Praveshotsav" takes place.

Children are being taken to school on a decorated horse on the first day as part of the enrollment drive. Archana Chaudhary, the district primary education officer, expressed her gratitude for this innovation in school entrance and praised their zeal.

Additionally, in keeping with the craze, a special selfie spot has been set up for "my first day of school," where students, teachers, and parents may take selfies. The programme was made memorable and pleasant for everyone by the villagers this way.

According to her, it is advised for schools to plan various events so that students show up to class with enthusiasm.

Since 2001, Arifbhai Pathan has been a teacher at this little school in Chorpura. He concurs that a child's time in school is the most crucial period of their lives.

He requested a horse in order to make it memorable for the students, who will always remember how he greeted five girls and three boys to the school in a royal manner.

The majority of the families in the hamlet are from average economic backgrounds, according to Sapnaben Babubhai Patel, co-principal of the school, but they avidly engage in every school function.

Parents are invited to join in the yearly cultural programme, which is organised for them.