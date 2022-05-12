Gujarat CET result declared at gseb.org, know how to check

The result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 has been announced today, May 12. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 result on its official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Candidates can access and download the Gujarat CET results by entering their roll number or seat number from their admit card.

On May 11, the GSEB released the GUJCET 2022 final answer key. The GUJCET 2022 final answer key can be downloaded from the official website, gseb.org. The entrance exam took place on April 18. The GUJCET 2022 exam was held in three languages: Hindi, English, and Gujarati, and in two shifts: morning (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and afternoon (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.).

Know how to check GUJCET

1. Visit the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

2. Select the GUJCET result link.

3. Enter your seat number and submit.

4. Download the result for further reference.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:23 AM IST