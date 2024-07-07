Gujarat Board GSHSEB Releases Academic Calendar For 2024-25, Check List Of Holidays Here | Representative Image

The academic calendar for Classes 10 and 12 in 2024–25 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB). Students can go to gseb.org, the official website, to download the academic calendar. "The details of the school activity calendar for the academic year 2024–2025 are sent herewith as per the approval of the Government on the above-mentioned file," the notification states in Gujarati.



According to the academic calendar, the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 will start on February 27 and end on March 13. Students are entitled to 15 days of overall holidays during the academic year.

List of holidays and exams:

Muharram: July 17

Supplementary Examination of Class 10 and 12: July 24 to August 6

Independence Day: August 15

Raksha Bandhan: August 18

Janmashtami: August 25

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 7

Eid: September 15

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Dussehra: October 12

First Exam for Class 9 to 12 (all streams): October 14 to October 23

Christmas: December 25

Maha Shivratri: February 25

Ramadan Eid: March 31

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Parashuram Jayanti: April 28

Prelim/Second Exam: January 20, 2025 to January 28, 2025

SSC/HSC Board Exam: February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025

School Annual Examination for 9th and 11th (all streams): April 7 to April 19

Official Notice

Academic session days, exam notifications, school exam dates, vacation days, public holiday information, and information about the dates of the Class 10 and 12 board exams are all included in the academic calendar. They will need to be adjusted if the government makes any changes on these dates. Please distribute and effectively implement the aforementioned information to all secondary and upper secondary schools under your jurisdiction, said the official notice.