 Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024 Announced; Check Here
The Gujarat Board HSC supplementary exams for the science stream were held from June 24 to July 3, while the GSEB supplementary exams for 2024 were held from June 24 to July 4. The exams for the Class 12 general and vocational streams ran through July 3 and July 6.

Updated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024 Announced

The GSEB Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2024 have been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). By going to the official website, gseb.org, students who took the Gujarat Board compartment test can view the GSEB Class 10, 12 supplementary results.

Students must score 33% in each subject and overall to pass the GSEB SSC and HSC 2024 exams.

How to check?

To view the GSEB supplemental result 2024, candidates must provide their seat number.

-Visit gseb.org, the official website of the GSEB.
-On the homepage, look for the "Results" or "Exam Results" area.
-For the Class 10 (SSC) or Class 12 (HSC) supplementary results 2024, click the link.
-Enter the necessary information.
-The screen will display your GSEB supplemental results for the year 2024.
-For later use, download and print the outcome.

GSEB Supplementary Exam 2024

Details mentioned in scorecard:

Candidate name

Roll number

Seat number

Exam name

Class

Subjects appeared

Marks scored

Qualifying status

