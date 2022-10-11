e-Paper Get App
Gujarat announces recruitment of 2600 teaching assistants, process to begin soon

Out of the total 2600 posts, 1000 teaching assistant posts will be filled for Class 1 to 5 and 1600 posts for Class 6 to 8.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Representative Image | PTI
Gujarat: The government of Gujarat has decide to hire 2600 teaching assistant in the state, however, it said, the official notification will be made available today.

 The minister of education in the government of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, tweeted that the notification will release today and the application process will begin soon after the announcement.

