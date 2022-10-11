Gujarat announces recruitment of 2600 teaching assistants, process to begin soon

Representative Image | PTI

Gujarat: The government of Gujarat has decide to hire 2600 teaching assistant in the state, however, it said, the official notification will be made available today.

The minister of education in the government of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, tweeted that the notification will release today and the application process will begin soon after the announcement.

“State government's decision to recruit 2,600 teaching assistants,” reads the tweet by Jitu Vaghani.

Out of the total 2600 posts, 1000 teaching assistant posts will be filled for Class 1 to 5 and 1600 posts for Class 6 to 8. For 1600 posts, 750 posts for Maths-Science, 250 for other languages and 600 for social science subject.

The tweet also mentioned that five percent extra marks will be given to widow women candidates in this recruitment process.