Guidelines For Conducting Medical Exams In Colleges Released

Guidelines for administering medical exams have been released by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission.

According to the announced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), medical colleges will administer exams in accordance with the standards established by PGMER and maintain a video record of the exam process along with all pertinent information about the examiners, such as the examiners' qualifications, the specifics of the cases kept for the examination, and the students' theses.

The guidelines will be put into effect immediately, according to the education board, with the aim of assessing the examination as part of the inspection process for recognition, recognition against increased intake, and renewal of recognition of the medical programs.

Further Guidelines

It further stated that there won't be a physical or virtual examination process inspection and that medical colleges can proceed with conducting exams on time.

Following the examination, a physical assessment of the medical colleges and institutes will be conducted. This assessment will cover the infrastructure, clinical material, investigative material, and other facilities as well as examination details.

About NMC

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019, an act of Parliament, established the National Medical Commission (NMC) and went into effect on September 25, 2020, as announced in a gazette notification dated April 24, 2020. Following its formation under section 3A of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, the Board of Governors in supersession of the Medical Council of India was dissolved.

The National Medical Commission's objectives are to increase access to high-quality, reasonably priced medical education; guarantee that there are sufficient, highly qualified medical professionals in every region of the nation; promote equitable and universal healthcare that supports a community health perspective and makes medical professionals' services available to all citizens; encourage medical professionals to incorporate the most recent medical research into their work and to contribute to research; maintain an open and transparent medical register for India; uphold the highest ethical standards in all facets of medical services; and have an efficient grievance redressal mechanism.

