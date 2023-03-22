 Guest teachers protest near Delhi Assembly demanding job security
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGuest teachers protest near Delhi Assembly demanding job security

Guest teachers protest near Delhi Assembly demanding job security

More than 500 guest teachers gathered near the Assembly at Civil Lines holding banners and raised slogans against the AAP government on Tuesday, demanding a policy for their job security.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
All India Guest Teachers Association (AIGTA) stated in a statement it has demanded equal pay for equal work from 2017 and job security for all guest teachers for 60 years. | Representative image

New Delhi: Scores of members of the All India Guest Teachers Association staged a protest near the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, demanding a policy for their job security.

More than 500 guest teachers gathered near the Assembly at Civil Lines holding banners and raised slogans against the AAP government.

The protesters alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite promising to make the guest teachers permanent in its manifestoes for the Delhi assembly elections, "did not fulfil their promise".

"The AAP had assured during the last two assembly elections that its government would provide us job security and make us permanent but hasn't fulfilled their promise even after eight years of being in power," General Secretary of All India Guest Teachers Association Kunwer Shoaib Rana told PTI.

Rana further said that the guest teachers have demanded a policy to ensure their job is secure for 60 years and their salaries are equivalent to that of regular teachers.

Read Also
'Modi govt has stopped our budget, Delhi government employees, doctors & teachers won't get salary':...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi education minister's 4-point action plan to ease admission in EWS category

Delhi education minister's 4-point action plan to ease admission in EWS category

Guest teachers protest near Delhi Assembly demanding job security

Guest teachers protest near Delhi Assembly demanding job security

IIT Bombay student's death: Alumni, students' groups write to Devendra Fadnavis, seek FIR

IIT Bombay student's death: Alumni, students' groups write to Devendra Fadnavis, seek FIR

Mumbai: IITians hold remembrance meet on Darshan Solanki's birthday

Mumbai: IITians hold remembrance meet on Darshan Solanki's birthday

Central Bank of India to recruit for 5000 posts; Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India to recruit for 5000 posts; Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in