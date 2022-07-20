GTU to offer engineering, diploma courses in Gujarati medium |

On Tuesday, July 20, The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared that the varsity would offer four undergraduate engineering programs in Gujarati language from the upcoming academic session. The constituent college Gujarat Power Engineering and Research Institute (GPERI), in Mehsana, will also offer 30 seats each in Civil, Mechanical, Electronics and Computer Engineering in Gujarati medium from the academic session 2022-23.

Professor Navin Sheth, who is the Vice-Chancellor of GTU said that they tried to make the decision earlier but the were not successful due to some reasons. However, he assured that the upcoming academic session 2022-23 would mark the beginning of courses in Gujarati language. He said, "The decision has been taken as per National Education Policy 2020 reforms suggested to offer technical courses in mother tongue. Last year, 19 institutes of 10 states started engineering programs in six regional languages." He further added that this year onwards the university will begin the initiative from Mehsana.

In addition to these engineering courses, the university will also offer several diploma programs in Gujarati medium. The instructions would be given in English medium, however the students can write their answers in Gujarati as well.