e-Paper Get App

GSEBHSC results declared! learn more at gseb.org

The GSEB HSC General Stream Result has been made available on the official website of the Gujarat Board GSEB on - gseb.org.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
article-image

Gujarat: GSEB HSC 2022 Results have been declared. Candidates can check their scores online at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 2022 pass percentage is 86.91% as per reports. The GSEB HSC General Stream Result has been made available on the official website of the Gujarat Board GSEB on - gseb.org.in.

To check their scores:

  1. Students must enter their exam roll number to log in and view their GSEB HSC General Result 2022 for the Arts and Commerce Streams.

  2. Download and print the results for future reference

Read Also
WB HS Results 2022 to be declared on 10 June; here's all you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationGSEBHSC results declared! learn more at gseb.org

RECENT STORIES

Norway Chess: V Anand's winning run ends, but still in joint lead with Magnus Carlsen

Norway Chess: V Anand's winning run ends, but still in joint lead with Magnus Carlsen

India logs 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

India logs 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Police arrest one more person

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Police arrest one more person

Roger Federer, Serena Williams excluded from Wimbledon entry lists

Roger Federer, Serena Williams excluded from Wimbledon entry lists

'This makes him special': Sachin Tendulkar on Rafael Nadal showing concern towards injured Alexander...

'This makes him special': Sachin Tendulkar on Rafael Nadal showing concern towards injured Alexander...