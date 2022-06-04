GSEBHSC results declared! learn more at gseb.org

Gujarat: GSEB HSC 2022 Results have been declared. Candidates can check their scores online at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 2022 pass percentage is 86.91% as per reports. The GSEB HSC General Stream Result has been made available on the official website of the Gujarat Board GSEB on - gseb.org.in.

To check their scores:

Students must enter their exam roll number to log in and view their GSEB HSC General Result 2022 for the Arts and Commerce Streams. Download and print the results for future reference