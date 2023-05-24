GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat class 10th results tomorrow at gseb.org

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 | ANI (representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 tomorrow, May 25, at 8 AM.

Students who appeared in the exam will have to enter their seat number on the GSEB SSC result link 2023 on the official website, gseb.org to download the provisional mark sheet.

The Gujarat Board will be hosting the GSEB 10th results on the board’s official website and through SMS as well.

Read Also Maharashtra HSC Result Live updates: MSBSHSE class 12th results tomorrow at 2 PM

Gujarat class 10th 2023 exam were held from March 14 to March 28

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the board had cancelled the exams in 2021 and all students were declared pass.

This year, the students who secure 33% in each subject will be declared pass in the 10th board exam 2023 Gujarat Board.

Last year, over 7 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exams 2023 and recorded a pass percentage of 65.18%.

Steps to download GSEB Class 10th mark sheet

Visit the Gujarat board official website, www.gseb.org 2023 STD 10

On the homepage, click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2023 download link.

Enter the school index number and password or the seat number.

Click on the “Submit” button.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.