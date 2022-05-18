GSEB releases OMR sheets for GUJCET; here's how to obtain

Gujrat: GSEB has started a facility to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet. For those who have passed the GUJCET exam, they must register at gujcet.gseb.org to receive their OMR sheets. To complete the registration process, applicants must pay the required fee at the nearest SBI branch, by net banking, or by credit or debit card. The last date to complete the registration to obtain OMR sheets is May 23.

The GUCET 2022 exam was held on April 18. GSEB released the GUJCET result 2022 on May 12th.

During the registration process, you must fill out your six-digit seat number, email ID, street address, pin code, district, and date of birth. GUJCET 2022 can be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or by visiting your local SBI branch. It is not possible to refund the fee to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR.

OMR sheet for GUJCET 2022: steps to obtain it

You can access the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

From the homepage, click on the "Register" tab.

Provide basic information such as your email address, address, mobile number, etc.

Use the online payment method to pay the application fee.

Submit the registration form after reviewing all the details.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:47 PM IST