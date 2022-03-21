e-Paper Get App
Education

Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat Board 2022: Class 10 hall ticket released, check details here

Staff Reporter
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022. Students can download their admit cards from the official Gujarat Board website, gseb.org.

Students should also be aware that they must collect their GSEB Class 10 hall ticket from their respective schools. The Gujarat Board admit cards can only be downloaded from the official website by school administrators/principals.

The GSHSEB Class 10 board exams will begin on March 29, 2022, according to the schedule. Candidates should bring their GSEB SSC exam 2022 admit card to the examination centre. They will not be able to allowed  for exams unless they have this.

Here's how to download

1) Go to the official website – gseb.org.

2) Select the ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022 ’ link.

3) Enter your school index number.

4) Enter your registered mobile number or email id.

5) Login to receive One Time Password (OTP).

6) Download the SSC Exam 2022 admit card.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:53 AM IST