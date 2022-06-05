GSEB Class 10 results tomorrow: learn how to check on gseb.org.

Gujarat: The results date and time have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB. On June 6, the GSEB Class 10 results will be revealed at 8 a.m. Candidates who used the GSEB's official website, gseb.org, to take the Class 10 board examinations in the state can access their results. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 started on March 28, 2022 and finished on April 9, 2022 at various test locations throughout the state.

State education Minister Jitu Vaghani declared the GSEB Class 10th result date and time. He announced the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8 a.m. on Twitter.

The GSEB Class 10 board exams for the year 2022 began on March 28 and ended on April 9. Over 10 lakh candidates have taken this exam.

To get GSEB Gujarat board SSC result:

Go to the board's official webpage - gseb.org. Click the SSC result link on the homepage. Log in using your credentials. On the screen, your admit card will appear. Check it out and save a hard copy for future reference.