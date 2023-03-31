Growing appeal for British boarding schools among Indian families

Admission directors from British boarding schools in Mumbai |

Admission directors from top British boarding schools are visiting India India as an increasing number of Indian students choose to have an early start to their academic experience abroad.

The directors were in the city, as part of a four-city tour, where they are interacting with students and parents and sharing insights on the various aspects of boarding school experience in the UK. The tour is being organised by The Red Pen, an independent education consultancy.

Aspects of a British boarding school

British boarding schools follow two entry points for enrollments - with students in grades 8 and 11, which would typically be grades 9 and 12 in the UK, having an opportunity to take admissions in the institutions.

With students having to follow the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) curriculum, which includes nine subject areas, the type of programme in the last two years is a key component.

“British boarding schools offer A level and IB diploma programmes. Though schools will offer either one or both the options to its students, A level is the most popular one by far,” said Namita Mehta, President of The Red Pen.

Academics important for UK schools

While most boarding schools need the students to write a personal statement, take tests, depending on their requirements and do online interviews, academics take the cake in getting through the door.

“British boarding schools do consider your school report cards, LORs from teachers, and your overall academic ability before finalising your application. Prep entrance tests, such as UKiset, are also important for the students to score well,” said Namita, who added that the fees for UK boarding schools usually range from anywhere between 50-70k Pounds.

Directors shower praise on Indian pupils

Representatives from UK boarding schools view India to as one of their major markets as they find Indian students to be academically sound.

“Indian pupils have a good attitude towards education and they take it seriously. We believe enrollment from India and China will help our global understanding. Moreover, apart from academics, our focus is also on aspects such as sports and music, which are also areas where we have seen participation from the students,” said Giles Hopkirk, Director of Studies and Teacher of Geography, at Malvern College, which also has its branch in Switzerland.

Other schools, such as Charterhouse in Surrey, are seeing the number of Indian students entering double digits and believe the figures will only grow in the coming years.

“We have 20 students from India in our boarding schools, and more and more are applying each year. Indian students are usually very enthusiastic and do well. Even if they are from international boards, or SSC, or CBSE boards, which are specific to India, adaptability is not an issue. We also try to teach students various language courses such as Spanish, Italian and Mandarin early on,” said Iona Hutchinson, who serves as the Director of Admissions at Charterhouse.

Pandemic gain for the Indian market

The growth in the Indian market can be owed to the Covid pandemic as online classes led to many Indian families looking at boarding schools abroad with a lot more interest.

“Since sitting for classes at home didn’t prove to be conducive to students, we saw a boom in parents choosing to send their children to boarding schools abroad. Over the past three years, we are seeing four times the number of registrations. While earlier we had 20-25 families registering for one-on-one sessions, this time around 100 families have finalised their meetings with admission directors,” said Namita.

Not just UK, boarding schools navigate students’ US, Canada ambitions

The evidence of the growth also lies in the fact that British boarding schools facilitate a move to countries such as the US and Canada for these students to pursue their under graduation.

“Our counsellors help students explore different options in pursuing their under graduation from the UK and the US. 20% of our alumni from across 70 nationalities choose to pursue UG from US universities,” said James Postle, Deputy Head (Enrollment and Outreach), Millfield School, which has its roots in India.

“Millfield was founded by Jack Meyer in 1935 after he brought back with him sons of Maharaja of Dhrangadhra in Gujarat who were taught in the school. So we have a history with India which has made us develop future plans in the country,” James added.