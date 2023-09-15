 Grandparents' Day 2023 Celebration At St Mary's School; Preprimary Students Rocked The Show
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
The Preprimary section of the St Mary's School celebrated the Grandparents Day on September 15th. It was a heartwarming event centered around the theme "Colors of Love." The day's festivities were a celebration of the special bond between generations. The programme commenced with a beautiful prayer service, setting a spiritual tone for the day. This was followed by an enchanting prayer dance by our kindergarten boys that captivated the audience.

Children performing during the Grandparents Day at St Mary's School.

A duet performance by the teachers dedicated to the grandparents was mesmerizing. It added a personal touch to the event that was truly heartwarming.

The moment of togetherness and celebration, as the Grandparents' gave an overwhelming cheer of appreciation to all the children.

The program continued with an energetic warm-up dance, ensuring everyone was in high spirits. The Kindergarteners then took the stage and charmed everyone with their melodious welcome song. Following the programme, Grandparents were invited to visit the classrooms of their beloved grandchildren, creating cherished memories.

School children performing for their grandparents.

Kindergarteners charmed everyone with their melodious welcome song.

The Grandparents' Day programme was a resounding success, bringing generations closer.

Grandparents enjoying at the event.

article-image
