Grade 7 exam rescheduled in Gujarat after students 'steal' question paper

Bhavnagar: After question papers were found to have been stolen from a government school in Bhavnagar district, the Gujarat government cancelled the annual primary school exam of two subjects for grade 7th on Friday.

Officials claimed two seventh-grade pupils acknowledged to stealing the papers from their school on Wednesday night.

The annual exam of Science and Social Science, scheduled to be held in all state-run primary schools on Friday and Saturday, will now be conducted on April 29 and 30, they added.





The exam papers are prepared centrally by the Director of Primary Education and sent to the schools in sealed covers, said an official.





On Thursday morning, Devraj Dhadhla, principal of a primary school in Nesvad village in Talaja tehsil, realised on reaching the school that someone had broken in during the night and stolen question papers of Science and Social Science subjects. After registering a First Information Report, Talaja police started investigation and found out that two students of standard 7th had stolen the papers after breaking the locks, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Safin Hasan.





The stolen papers were also recovered, he added.



Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:02 PM IST