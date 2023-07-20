GPT- 4 Powered AI: Scaler Introduces Teaching Assistant To Enhance Learning Experience

Team Scaler: Abhimanyu Saxena & Anshuman Singh - Co-Founders, IB & Scaler | File

Scaler, the ed-tech startup known for its tech upskilling programs, has made a big announcement about its latest addition to enhance the learning experience of students. The company is introducing a state-of-the-art AI teaching assistant powered by GPT-4, aimed at providing comprehensive support to learners round-the-clock. This integration of ChatGPT functionalities into the Scaler Academy programme is set to revolutionize doubt resolution turnaround time, ultimately improving learning outcomes for students.

The AI teaching assistant addresses three crucial pain points faced by learners - understanding problems, identifying optimal problem-solving approaches, and code debugging. By leveraging the power of GPT-4, Scaler ensures that students receive immediate assistance at any time of the day, helping them to learn at their own pace. Learners can input their doubts or questions as prompts, and the GPT-powered feature responds with suitable guidance, without revealing the actual solution. This encourages students to grasp the concepts better and encourages independent thinking.

Features of AI Teaching:

Scaler takes learners' experience to the next level with its 'Text Help Request' (THR) feature. Using advanced machine learning algorithms like BERT and Distilled BERT, this feature ensures accurate and contextually relevant doubt resolution. By employing BERT for text similarity matching and text embeddings, the system provides the most appropriate THR recommendations tailored to each learner's specific queries. Several parameters, including Help Request and Teaching Assistant ratings, recency of resolved HRs, and a weighted scoring system, contribute to the accuracy and quality of these recommendations.

“Previously, our Scaler learners relied solely on teaching assistants who were available for 15 hours a day to address their doubts. However, with the launch of our GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant and the THR feature, learners can now have their doubts and queries addressed instantly. These new features greatly boost productivity for our learners, aiding them with all the means necessary to work their way around complex concepts and problem-solving challenges,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said.

With this latest innovation, Scaler reaffirms its commitment to empowering students in their learning journey. The GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant and the THR feature together create an all-encompassing learning ecosystem, fostering an environment of constant growth and improvement for aspiring tech professionals.

