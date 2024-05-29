GPAT 2024 Final Edit Window Now Open, Check How To Edit Photographs | Unsplash(Representative Image)

The final editing window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 has opened, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Applicants can edit their applications and resubmit them through this window for GPAT 2024 until 11:55 p.m. on May 30.

Although there was a pre-final edit window from May 21 to May 23, some candidates continued to submit incomplete applications, according to NBEMS's recent notice. The board noted that some applicants had not uploaded their thumb impressions, signatures, or photos in accordance with the guidelines. Thus, during the final edit window, the candidates are given an opportunity by the board to rectify these errors.

It is explicitly stated by the board that candidates may revise their submissions more than once prior to the deadline, with the most recent version taking precedence. This clause attempts to guarantee that every applicant will have enough time to submit applications that are free of

errors.

How to edit images?

-Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website.

-From the examinations dropdown menu, pick the GPAT option.

-Select the application link by clicking on it.

-Enter the special login information you have.

-Upload the edited photos and save the modifications.

-Take a printout of the updated form after downloading it so you have it for future use.

GPAT 2024



For students hoping to enrol in Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) programmes at colleges, universities, and other educational establishments throughout India for the 2024–2025 academic year, GPAT 2024 will take place on June 8, 2024.