GPAT 2023 registration date extended till March 13

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 till March 13, 2023. Earlier the date to apply was March 6, 2023 as per the original schedule. candidates can apply on the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

As per the notice issued by the agency dated March 6, 2023, the online submission of the applications began from February 13, 2023 and in continuation to the notice that was issued on February 13, the last date has been extended by the NTA up to March 13, 2023 till 5 pm. The last date to pay the fees is also March 13, 2023 up to 11.50 pm.

Correction window dates have also been modified. earlier, it was opened from March 7, 2023, to March 9, 2023, but has been extended up to March 14, 2023, till March 16, 2023.