GPAT 2023 exam city slip out at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 today, May 15.

Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2023 are advised to download the city intimation slip from the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

As per the examination schedule, the GPAT 2023 will be conducted on May 22. Now, the testing agency has issued the exam city slip on the official portal.

Candidates can download the intimation slip and plan their travel arrangements accordingly. The GPAT 2023 Admit Card will be issued later.

Exam Pattern for GPAT-2022

NTA will conduct the GPAT-2022 for a duration of three hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) Program in the academic session 2022-23.

Steps to download GPAT Exam City Slip 2023:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'GPAT-2023 City Intimation' link.

A new page will open, enter your application number and date of birth (DoB).

Your GPAT city information slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.