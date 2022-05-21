GPAT 2022 result declared, here's how to download at gpat.nta.nic.in

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in, candidates who took the exam can check their results.



The GPAT was held on April 9th. According to the official date released by NTA, a total of 53302 candidates registered for the exam, with 50,508 appeared in the exam.



Here's how to download GPAT result

Go to the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in Select the result link on the homepage Click on download scorecard Enter your credentials and submit Take a print out for future reference

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:33 AM IST