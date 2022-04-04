GPAT 2022: NTA To hold Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Here's how to download Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The admit card for the GPAT 2022 entrance examination is predicted to be released soon.

Candidates who have registered for the pharmacy entrance test will be able to download the GPAT hall tickets 2022 through the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in, once released.

How To Download GPAT 2022 Admit Card:





Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link "GPAT hall ticket 2022 download"

Enter all the required details and click on submit

The GPAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:18 PM IST