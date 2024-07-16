 'Govt To Soon Launch Awards For Teachers, Heads Of Schools For Exceptional Service,' Says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh | ANI

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government will soon launch awards for teachers and heads of schools to honour their exceptional services in the education sector.

About The Initiative

The initiative is aimed at fostering interest among people in taking up teaching as a career, adopting best teaching and learning practices in schools, and enhancing the reputation of educators within the community, he said.

Twenty-four teachers would be awarded under two categories -- general area, and tribal and hard areas, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

While 15 awards would be designated for teachers in general areas, nine would given to teachers in tribal and hard areas, the chief minister said.

He said the government would also confer six special awards for teachers who have made extraordinary contributions to innovation, implementation of flagship state programmes, and special initiatives. It may vary annually, he added.

Eligible candidates for these special awards would include teachers posted in District Institutes of Education and Training, State Council of Educational Research and Training, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan.

Recipients of the awards would be selected based on recommendations from a state-level committee to be constituted under the State Award Scheme, the chief minister said.

Sukhu reiterated the Congress government's commitment to providing quality education to students near their homes and facilitating foreign exposure visits for teachers to replicate best teaching practices in the state.

